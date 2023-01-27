Halliburton (HAL) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Halliburton (HAL) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, HAL crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

HAL could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider HAL's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 10 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on HAL for more gains in the near future.

