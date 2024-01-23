Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Halliburton (HAL) reported revenue of $5.74 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +7.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Halliburton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Latin America : $1.03 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Revenues- Europe/Africa/CIS : $767 million compared to the $739.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.

: $767 million compared to the $739.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year. Revenues- North America : $2.42 billion versus $2.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

: $2.42 billion versus $2.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Revenues- Middle East/Asia : $1.52 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.

: $1.52 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change. Revenues- Drilling and Evaluation : $2.42 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $2.42 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Revenues- Completion and Production : $3.32 billion compared to the $3.36 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $3.32 billion compared to the $3.36 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Adjusted operating income- Completion and Production : $716 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $703.34 million.

: $716 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $703.34 million. Adjusted operating income- Drilling and Evaluation : $420 million compared to the $420.80 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $420 million compared to the $420.80 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income (loss)- Corporate and other: -$63 million compared to the -$73.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Halliburton have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

