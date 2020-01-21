Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates

Earnings: World’s No. 2 oilfield-services company Halliburton Company HAL reported fourth quarter adjusted net income per share of 32 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History:Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter has been unchanged in the last 60 days.

Nonetheless, Halliburton have a decent earnings surprise history. The company beat/matched estimates in two of the prior four quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Overall, the company has a positive earnings surprise of 6.87% in the trailing four quarters.

Revenues: Halliburton posted revenues of $5.2 billion, which were lower than the year-ago quarter figure of $5.9 billion but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.06%.

Key Stats: Operating income from the Completion & Production segment was $387 million, lower than the year-ago level of $496 million. Our current consensus estimates called for a lower operating income of $366 million.

Halliburton’s Drilling & Evaluation unit profit improved from $185 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $224 million this year. However, the number was below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258 million.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Halliburton carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Check back later for our full write up on this Halliburton earnings report later!

