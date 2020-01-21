Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates
Earnings: World’s No. 2 oilfield-services company Halliburton Company HAL reported fourth quarter adjusted net income per share of 32 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents.
Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History:Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter has been unchanged in the last 60 days.
Nonetheless, Halliburton have a decent earnings surprise history. The company beat/matched estimates in two of the prior four quarters, as shown in the chart below:
Halliburton Company Price and EPS Surprise
Halliburton Company price-eps-surprise | Halliburton Company Quote
Overall, the company has a positive earnings surprise of 6.87% in the trailing four quarters.
Revenues: Halliburton posted revenues of $5.2 billion, which were lower than the year-ago quarter figure of $5.9 billion but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.06%.
Key Stats: Operating income from the Completion & Production segment was $387 million, lower than the year-ago level of $496 million. Our current consensus estimates called for a lower operating income of $366 million.
Halliburton’s Drilling & Evaluation unit profit improved from $185 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $224 million this year. However, the number was below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258 million.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Halliburton carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
(You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.)
Check back later for our full write up on this Halliburton earnings report later!
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.