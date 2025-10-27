Halliburton (HAL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Halliburton (HAL) reported revenue of $5.6 billion, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.39 billion, representing a surprise of +3.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Latin America : $996 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $962.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

: $996 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $962.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%. Revenue- Europe/Africa/CIS : $828 million compared to the $754.3 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

: $828 million compared to the $754.3 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year. Revenue- North America : $2.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

: $2.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Revenue- Middle East/Asia : $1.41 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.

: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year. Revenue- Drilling and Evaluation : $2.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

: $2.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Revenue- Completion and Production : $3.22 billion versus $3.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $3.22 billion versus $3.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Operating income- Completion and Production : $514 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $447.21 million.

: $514 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $447.21 million. Operating income- Drilling and Evaluation : $348 million compared to the $337.72 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $348 million compared to the $337.72 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income- Corporate and other: $-64 million versus $-70.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Halliburton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Halliburton have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

