Halliburton (HAL) Q3 Earnings Beat on Increased Activity

Halliburton Company HAL reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of 60 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents and improving from the year-ago profit of 28 cents. The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions and came in spite of the company’s exit from Russia.



Revenues of $5.4 billion were 38.8% higher than the corresponding period of 2021 and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.3 billion. North American revenues rose 63.2% year over year to $2.6 billion, while revenues from Halliburton’s international operations were up 21.2% from the year-ago period to $2.7 billion. Investors should know that HAL has outsized exposure to the North American land drilling market.

Inside Halliburton’s Segments

Operating income from the Completion and Production segment was $583 million, 81.1% above the year-ago level of $322 million and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $536 million. The division’s performance was buoyed by improving completion tool sales in Middle East/Asia, to go with the strength in the pressure pumping business in North America onshore.



Drilling and Evaluation unit profit surged from $186 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $325 million in the corresponding period of 2022. The division also managed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308 million. This was primarily due to a pickup in drilling-associated services in the Western Hemisphere and Middle East/Asia, as well as increased project management activity and wireline services overseas.

Balance Sheet

Halliburton reported third-quarter capital expenditure of $251 million. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had approximately $2 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $7.9 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 50.9.

Management Remarks & Outlook

Halliburton — the world’s biggest provider of hydraulic fracking — noted that the strong third-quarter performance is a thumbs-up to its strategic priorities in North America as well as international markets.



Looking ahead, Halliburton expects international activity to gain momentum throughout the globe. The company’s state-of-the-art portfolio, selective contract wins and balanced geographic mix will help it maximize profit from this upcycle. As far as North America is concerned, HAL sees continued revenue growth in a tight market.



Overall, Halliburton believes that its smart strategy, digital leadership, capital efficiency, and the global presence points to a rosy outlook. The Houston-based company’s cash flow generation capabilities and balance sheet strength should also ensure increased shareholder returns.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Halliburton currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



