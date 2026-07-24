Halliburton (HAL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Halliburton (HAL) reported revenue of $5.71 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +1.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Latin America : $1.12 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.

: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year. Revenue- Europe/Africa/CIS : $1.02 billion versus $877.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.

: $1.02 billion versus $877.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change. Revenue- North America : $2.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

: $2.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%. Revenue- Middle East/Asia : $1.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

: $1.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Revenue- Drilling and Evaluation : $2.51 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $2.51 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Revenue- Completion and Production : $3.2 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $3.2 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Operating income- Completion and Production : $474 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $480.38 million.

: $474 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $480.38 million. Operating income- Drilling and Evaluation : $338 million versus $322.07 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $338 million versus $322.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating income- Corporate and other: $-83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-96.5 million.

Here is how Halliburton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Halliburton here>>>

Shares of Halliburton have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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