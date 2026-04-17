Halliburton (HAL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Halliburton (HAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.28 billion, declining 2.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Halliburton metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Drilling and Evaluation' to come in at $2.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Completion and Production' should arrive at $2.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Latin America' of $981.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Europe/Africa/CIS' will reach $832.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- North America' at $2.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Middle East/Asia' stands at $1.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Completion and Production' to reach $427.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $531.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- Drilling and Evaluation' will reach $335.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $352.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Halliburton shares have recorded returns of +3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HAL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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