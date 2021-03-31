Halliburton (HAL) Provides Real-time Fracture Placement Control

Halliburton Company HAL announced the implementation of the SmartFleet intelligent fracturing system, which effectively delivered real-time control of fracture placement to a major operator, while undergoing a multi-well pad drilling in the Permian Basin.

In 2020, Halliburton introduced the SmartFleet system, which is the first intelligent automated fracturing system of the energy industry. Notably, SmartFleet provides operators with real-time fracture control, while pumping through the integration of subsurface fracture measurements, live 3D visualization and real-time fracture commands.

Notably, SmartFleet accomplished several revolutionary achievements. It offers real-time exposure to the bottom of the well to confirm fracture performance immediately and manage fracture placement. Notably, this is achieved by constantly visualizing and measuring fracture propagation, and eventually monitoring fracture placement through automation.

SmartFleet’s improved 3D measurement and live insights enable operators to shorten the learning curve by solving fracture optimization challenges. This led to more dynamic and reliable decision making, and live placement and execution adjustments, which enhanced asset economics.

Further, SmartFleet delivered uniform fracture distribution to several companies, with more consistency, thereby, improving uniform treatment placement by up to 20% compared with conventional baseline fracture stages.

Importantly, SmartFleet represents a progressive change toward intelligent fracturing, which enables operators to maximize fracture outcomes, while pumping and providing them the opportunity to drive capital efficiency and asset performance.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. It stock has gained 92.4% compared with the industry’s 36.5% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDS.A, Ring Energy, Inc. REI and DCP Midstream Partners, LP DCP, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shell’s earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 19.2% year over year.

Ring Energy’s earnings for 2021 are expected to surge 222.7% year over year.

DCP Midstream’s earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 6.6% year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.