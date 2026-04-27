Halliburton (HAL) Price Target Increased by 10.98% to 42.54

The average one-year price target for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been revised to $42.54 / share. This is an increase of 10.98% from the prior estimate of $38.33 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.39% from the latest reported closing price of $40.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton. This is an decrease of 530 owner(s) or 33.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAL is 0.12%, an increase of 27.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.08% to 736,271K shares. The put/call ratio of HAL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 110,221K shares representing 13.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,030K shares , representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 36.85% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 31,097K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,654K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,288K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,437K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,987K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,740K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,363K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,665K shares , representing a decrease of 12.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 0.68% over the last quarter.

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