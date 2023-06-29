Halliburton (HAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $33.19, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 13.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Halliburton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 53.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.84 billion, up 15.15% from the year-ago period.

HAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $23.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.65% and +17.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower. Halliburton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Halliburton currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65.

Also, we should mention that HAL has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Halliburton Company (HAL)

