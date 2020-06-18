Halliburton (HAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed at $13.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HAL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 134.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.46 billion, down 41.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $14.54 billion, which would represent changes of -118.55% and -35.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.11% lower. HAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.