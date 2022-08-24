Halliburton (HAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed at $31.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 11.34% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 15.18% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Halliburton as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 92.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.26 billion, up 36.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $20.24 billion, which would represent changes of +86.11% and +32.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. Halliburton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Halliburton has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.5, which means Halliburton is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



