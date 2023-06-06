Halliburton (HAL) Launches Diskos 2.0 for Norwegian Directorate

Halliburton Company ( HAL ) announced the launch of Diskos 2.0 National Data Repository (NDR) for the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. The purpose of the NDR is to store critical exploration and production data. It is marketed as the oil and gas industry's first entirely cloud-native NDR implementation.

The upgraded system features high-tech automation and artificial intelligence capabilities in order to obtain deeper insights from the data, lower cost per byte and increase scalability to manage more than 28 petabytes of data, including a copy, in a multi-cloud environment.

According to Louis Vos, assistant director of Finance and Shared Services, National Petroleum Directorate, Diskos 2.0 provides operators and key oil and gas stakeholders with a clean, transparent information and data management environment. It ensures that members can access and perform data processing, interpretation and analytics without having to copy it first.

Halliburton's iEnergy cloud environment hosts Diskos 2.0, which links to third-party services to bring additional features. It will be available to 79 Diskos members, including academia, service firms, and oil and gas companies.

Diskos 2.0 also allows members to have immediate access to the complete spectrum of seismic, well and production data in a petrotechnical software environment with full functionality, such as Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace 365, without transferring data from the NDR to a local network.

According to Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting, HAL’s digital ecosystem and innovative digital approach to Diskos shorten the path from data to insights for members. These factors also strengthen Norway's position as a dependable, long-term energy supplier to the world, and encourage exploration and investment in the Norwegian shelf.

