Halliburton (HAL) Invites Africa's Companies to Submit EOIs

Halliburton Company HAL, a leading energy service provider, is inviting African businesses to participate in the oil and gas industry. This exciting opportunity allows local companies to showcase their skills and become part of large-scale projects.

This initiative is a big win for Africa. The African Energy Chamber applauded Halliburton's move, highlighting its potential to boost participation from African companies. This move exemplifies how multinational companies can drive local content development even in countries without dedicated local content laws.

How to Get Involved

Companies can submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to Halliburton. This will help them assess local capabilities and connect businesses with suitable projects. After the submissions, a competitive process will select the best suppliers.

The Benefits of Participation

The EOI covers a wide range of categories supporting oil and gas operations, including equipment repair and operation, supplies like oil, lubricants and tires, lifting materials and welding services and calibration and safety equipment.

The EOI opportunities will also include associated support services such as car rentals, medical clinics, security services, IT hardware, office suppliers and merchandise branding, PPE and safety equipment, transportation, travel agencies and more.

Other categories include logistics, auditing, tax and advisory services, manufacturing, storage and electronics. This encourages participation from companies that are not only directly involved in the oil and gas industry, but also across different economic spectrums.

Additionally, by working with local suppliers, Halliburton gains access to a wider range of expertise and potentially reduces costs.

Halliburton's Commitment to Africa

Halliburton has a long history of working in Africa and is dedicated to supporting local development. Here are some recent examples:

Namibia: Despite Namibia's local content policy still being drafted, Halliburton secured a deepwater drilling contract, demonstrating their proactive approach.

Libya: Halliburton partnered with Honeywell on a multi-billion-dollar project to develop oilfields and a refinery.

Senegal: The company played a key role in the first phase of Sangomar Oilfield Development, creating jobs and collaborating with local service providers.

Nigeria: Halliburton collaborated with Shell on a major gas project, reaching a significant production milestone in 2023.

Impact and Strategic Vision

Value Creation for Clients and Communities: Halliburton's established local content strategy is designed to create value for clients and unlock opportunities for local communities. The EOI initiative highlights this commitment, showcasing how oil service companies can proactively support local content development.

Developing a Competitive and Sustainable Energy Sector

Halliburton's initiative promotes a competitive and sustainable energy sector in Africa. By driving economic growth and market expansion, Halliburton strengthens local capabilities and sets a standard for other companies in the industry.

Conclusion

Halliburton's invitation to local businesses to submit EOIs for supplying goods and services in the oil and gas industry is an important step toward increasing local content and supporting regional economic development. The broad scope of categories and opportunities allows a diverse range of local suppliers to participate, thereby contributing to Africa's sustainable and competitive energy sector.

