Halliburton (HAL) Introduces Advanced Tech for Wellbore Isolation

Halliburton Company HAL initiated a steady and flexible Ovidius isolation system,which provides high-grade sealing and anchoring performance to enhance well integrity and achieve maximum asset value.

Notably, the Ovidius isolation system is a packer, designed to change from a metal alloy into a rock-like material when reacting with downhole fluids in wellbores to develop a reliable and long-lasting seal for improved well integrity.

The Ovidius technology can be used for cased hole, open-hole wellbore isolation, and permanent plug and abandonment operations. Explorers and producers will be able to apply the technology in wellbore isolation applications.

Notably, the technology will provide the usual benefits of expanding elastomers with new functionalities to resist differential pressures and extreme temperatures found in high-salinity, high-temperature and high-pressure environments, while providing exceptional anchoring forces.

The cutting-edge technology in material science will be instrumental in advancing the digital oilfield capabilities. Notably, its operating flexibility outperforms other accessible technologies and provides high-grade sealing performance in a variety of applications.

Under specific provisions, Halliburton has thoroughly examined the packer at its laboratories to facilitate its implementation, including geothermal and multilateral, to improve its prospects for operators globally.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock price has increased 62.4% compared with the industry’s 33.5% growth.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently sports a Zack Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked players in the energy space are Denbury Inc. DEN, PetroChina Company Limited PTR and Devon Energy Corporation DVN, each currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Denbury’s earnings for 2021 are expected to surge 94.7% year over year.

PetroChina’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 45.5% year over year.

Devon’s earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 30.7% year over year.

