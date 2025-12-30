Halliburton (HAL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Halliburton (HAL) was up +1.21% at $28.49. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 5.71% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Halliburton in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 21, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.86%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.39 billion, indicating a 3.87% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $21.89 billion, which would represent changes of -24.41% and -4.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Halliburton presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Halliburton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.05.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

