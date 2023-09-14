Halliburton (HAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $42.21, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 6.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Halliburton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 28.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.85 billion, up 9.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion, which would represent changes of +41.4% and +14.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Halliburton is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Halliburton currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.84.

Also, we should mention that HAL has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

