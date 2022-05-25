Halliburton (HAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed at $38.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 9.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Halliburton as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 73.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.71 billion, up 26.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $19.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +76.85% and +25.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% higher within the past month. Halliburton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Halliburton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.5.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.