Halliburton (HAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed the most recent trading day at $41.08, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 1.04% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.35% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Halliburton as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.85 billion, up 9.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.4% and +14.71%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Halliburton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Halliburton currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.16, so we one might conclude that Halliburton is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that HAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

