Halliburton (HAL) Finishes Offshore Wireline Project for INA

Halliburton HAL, a leading global provider of integrated oilfield services, has provided offshore wireline services for the Croatian INA Group in the Adriatic Sea. The company’s wireline team has received recognition for its successful logging operations on four wells, including 17 combined runs, without any health, safety, or environmental incidents and zero Non-Productive Time.

With more than 272 hours of operational time, HAL secured all personnel and equipment onsite, met the customer’s timeline for the project, and completed the project successfully. This made it possible for INA to assess well results and make timely operational decisions. The team also developed an integrated measurement and analysis workflow that was instrumental in identifying substantial production potential and new hydrocarbon zones in offshore Croatia.

Innovative Solutions and Advanced Technologies

Halliburton's team offered creative solutions and aided INA's subsurface team in formation testing and integrated petrophysical interpretation. They employed cutting-edge technology, including the Xtended-range water-based mud imager, for thin layer characterization. This helps in determining sandstone layers and net-pay counts. The team also acquired density and neutron porosity in advanced vertical resolution for shaly sand analysis, and adjusting the porosity and gas saturation of sandstone layers.

Real-Time Fluid Density and Resistivity Measurement

Halliburton's team utilized the reservoir description tool to measure real-time fluid density, capacitance and resistivity during pump-out. It also verified the productivity of the gas zones. By leveraging Halliburton's magnetic resonance technology, the team was able to distinguish between moveable and bound hydrocarbons. This capability is particularly valuable in oilfield operations, as it enhances the accuracy of reservoir characterization and optimizes production.

Successful Outcome

Halliburton's innovative solutions and operational excellence were key to the successful completion of this project in a complex environment. The team’s expertise in wireline services, formation testing and petrophysical interpretation enabled Croatian INA Group to identify new hydrocarbon zones and evaluate well results in real-time. This information will determine INA's future investments in the Adriatic Sea. The use of advanced technologies and integrated workflows helped identify new hydrocarbon zones.

Halliburton is a global oilfield service provider, with more than 80 country operations. It offers equipment, maintenance, engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors, and has two main segments — Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

