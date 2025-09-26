Halliburton (HAL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Halliburton (HAL) was up +1.82% at $25.11. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.44%.

Shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators have appreciated by 8.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.38%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Halliburton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 21, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.5, down 31.51% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.39 billion, indicating a 5.31% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.11 per share and a revenue of $21.43 billion, signifying shifts of -29.43% and -6.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Halliburton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower within the past month. Currently, Halliburton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Halliburton is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.22.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Halliburton Company (HAL)

