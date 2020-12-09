Halliburton (HAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed the most recent trading day at $19.51, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 37.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 31.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 19, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 56.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.21 billion, down 38.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $14.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -50% and -35.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.48% higher. HAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HAL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.08. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.08.

Also, we should mention that HAL has a PEG ratio of 4.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 5.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

