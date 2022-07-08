Halliburton (HAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $29.84, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had lost 29.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Halliburton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2022. On that day, Halliburton is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.71 billion, up 27.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $19.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +77.78% and +25.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Halliburton currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Halliburton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.8.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.