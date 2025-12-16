Halliburton (HAL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Halliburton (HAL) was down 4.29% at $27.19. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators have appreciated by 6.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.72%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of Halliburton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 21, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.54, signifying a 22.86% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.39 billion, showing a 3.92% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $21.87 billion, indicating changes of -24.41% and -4.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Halliburton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.32% higher within the past month. Halliburton is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Halliburton has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.68.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.