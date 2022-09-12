Halliburton (HAL) Concludes Sale of Its Operations in Russia

The Houston, TX-based oilfield services firm, Halliburton Company HAL, recently declared that it is no longer in charge of operations in Russia. The company has wound up the sale of its operations to a Russia-based management team comprising its former employees.

The management team, BurService LLC, is the new owner and operator of HAL’s former business and assets in Russia. BurService is independent of Halliburton.

In March, Halliburton suspended its operations in Russia in response to U.S. sanctions over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine and mentioned that it would further close down its operations in the country.

Although the terms of the sale were not disclosed, HAL’s Russian assets were valued at around $340 million prior to the exit.

Halliburton Company is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors.

The company operates in more than 80 countries. Founded in 1919, Halliburton employs more than 40,000 people and operates under two main segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

Halliburton currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some top-ranked stocks from the energy space include Vista Oil & Gas VIST, Murphy USA MUSA and TotalEnergies TTE each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vista’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.40 per share, up 344% from the projected year-ago earnings of 54 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIST’s 2022 earnings has been revised 43.7% upward over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Murphy USA’s 2022 EPS (earnings per share) has been revised upward by about 40.7% over the past 60 days from $17.25 to $24.27.

MUSA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 49%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TotalEnergies’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $13.83 per share, up about 107% from the year-ago earnings of $6.68.

TTE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 14.6%.



