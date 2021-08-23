Halliburton (HAL) Announces Execution of SmartFleet Technology

Halliburton Company HAL announced the implementation of its SmartFleet intelligent fracturing system with a major operator in the Permian basin of West Texas.

In 2020, Halliburton introduced the SmartFleet system, which is the first intelligent automated fracturing system of the oil and gas industry. It incorporates intelligent automation and visualization, with subsurface measurements across multiple wells to respond to reservoir behavior.

The SmartFleet technology provides operators with real-time fracture control, while pumping through the integration of subsurface fracture measurements, live 3D visualization and real-time fracture commands. By means of the system, operators can drive improvements in completion execution and fracture outcomes.

In contrast to standard task automation, SmartFleet implements intelligence and measurements, which allow operators to make stage-level decisions to optimize completions in real-time. Beside optimizing fracture placement across every stage, the SmartFleet system provides real-time insights to manage frac hits and assess their consequences on fracture performance.

SmartFleet accomplished several groundbreaking achievements. Based on its effective runs across multiple basins so far, the SmartFleet system helped operators improve cluster uniformity up to 30%. It also helped optimize stage lengths, reduce completion costs up to 25% and achieve an increase in production of up to 20%.

With the SmartFleet intelligent fracturing system, operators can instantly see and control fracture outcomes that ultimately lead to improved asset economics.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers.

Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has declined 18.2% against the industry’s 3.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

