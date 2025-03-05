Halliburton (HAL) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Halliburton (HAL) ended the recent trading session at $24.19, demonstrating a +0.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.46%.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators's shares have seen a decrease of 8.31% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Halliburton in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Halliburton is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.74%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.27 billion, reflecting a 9.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $22.28 billion, which would represent changes of -11.71% and -2.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.43% downward. As of now, Halliburton holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Halliburton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.27.

It's also important to note that HAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

