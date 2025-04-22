HALLIBURTON Earnings Results: $HAL Reports Quarterly Earnings

HALLIBURTON ($HAL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, missing estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $5,417,000,000, beating estimates of $5,335,898,488 by $81,101,512.

HALLIBURTON Insider Trading Activity

HALLIBURTON insiders have traded $HAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC CARRE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 192,385 shares for an estimated $4,969,187 .

. TIMOTHY MCKEON (Senior VP and Treasurer) sold 10,497 shares for an estimated $258,226

MARGARET KATHERINE BANKS sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $93,736

HALLIBURTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of HALLIBURTON stock to their portfolio, and 472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HALLIBURTON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HAL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24.

on 03/13, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

HALLIBURTON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

