Halliburton cutting 650 jobs as U.S. oilfield slowdown accelerates

Liz Hampton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Richard Carson / Reuters

Halliburton said on Wednesday it is cutting another 650 U.S. oilfield services jobs as U.S. and gas producers have slashed spending amid weak prices and investor demands for higher returns.

The latest job cuts, on top of an 8% reduction earlier this year, affect workers across Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota, said spokeswoman Emily Mir. Employees affected by the change will be offered a chance to relocate to other regions, she said.

