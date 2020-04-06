US Markets
Halliburton cuts 350 jobs in Oklahoma - filing

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Oilfield services giant Halliburton on Monday said it will lay off an estimated 350 employees in Oklahoma, according to a filing with the state, as the spread of coronavirus and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia sent energy prices reeling.

The layoffs are anticipated to begin this week at its Duncan, Oklahoma facility, the filing said, and will be permanent. The facility is expected to remain open.

