Halliburton cuts 350 jobs in Oklahoma - filing

April 6 (Reuters) - Oilfield services giant Halliburton HAL.N on Monday said it will lay off an estimated 350 employees in Oklahoma, according to a filing with the state, as the spread of coronavirus and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia sent energy prices reeling.

The layoffs are anticipated to begin this week at its Duncan, Oklahoma facility, the filing said, and will be permanent. The facility is expected to remain open.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Franklin Paul)

