Halliburton Company Reports Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $534 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $472 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $461 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $5.714 billion from $5.510 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $534 Mln. vs. $472 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $5.714 Bln vs. $5.510 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.