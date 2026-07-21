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Halliburton Company Reports Increase In Q2 Income

July 21, 2026 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $534 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $472 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $461 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $5.714 billion from $5.510 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $534 Mln. vs. $472 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $5.714 Bln vs. $5.510 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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