Halliburton Company Reports Drop In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $571 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $716 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $641 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $5.697 billion from $5.804 billion last year.

