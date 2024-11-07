News & Insights

Markets
HAL

Halliburton Company Reports Drop In Q3 Bottom Line

November 07, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $571 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $716 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $641 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $5.697 billion from $5.804 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $571 Mln. vs. $716 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.697 Bln vs. $5.804 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.