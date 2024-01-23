Halliburton Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $661 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $656 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $769 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $5.74 billion from $5.58 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $661 Mln. vs. $656 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $5.74 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.

