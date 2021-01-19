Halliburton Company Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Halliburton Company (HAL):

-Earnings: -$227 million in Q4 vs. -$1.65 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.27 in Q4 vs. -$1.88 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $160 million or $0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.15 per share -Revenue: $3.24 billion in Q4 vs. $5.19 billion in the same period last year.

