HAL

Halliburton Company Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $295 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $435 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $5.55 billion from $6.17 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $295 Mln. vs. $435 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q3): $5.55 Bln vs. $6.17 Bln last year.

