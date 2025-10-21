Halliburton Company Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $18 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $571 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $496 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $5.600 billion from $5.697 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18 Mln. vs. $571 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $5.600 Bln vs. $5.697 Bln last year.

