Halliburton Company Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $709 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $610 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $709 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $5.83 billion from $5.80 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $709 Mln. vs. $610 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.83 Bln vs. $5.80 Bln last year.

