HAL

Halliburton Company Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

July 19, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $610 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $691 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $5.80 billion from $5.07 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $610 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $5.80 Bln vs. $5.07 Bln last year.

