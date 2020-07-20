Markets
HAL

Halliburton Company Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Halliburton Company (HAL):

-Earnings: -$1.68 billion in Q2 vs. $0.08 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.91 in Q2 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $46 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.20 billion in Q2 vs. $5.93 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular