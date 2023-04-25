Halliburton Company Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $651 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $263 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.7% to $5.68 billion from $4.28 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

