Halliburton Company Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $204 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $606 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $517 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to $5.417 billion from $5.804 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $204 Mln. vs. $606 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $5.417 Bln vs. $5.804 Bln last year.

