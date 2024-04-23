Halliburton Company Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $606 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $651 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $679 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $5.80 billion from $5.68 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $606 Mln. vs. $651 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.80 Bln vs. $5.68 Bln last year.

