Halliburton Company Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share

Halliburton Company (HAL):

-Earnings: $170 million in Q1 vs. -$1.02 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.19 in Q1 vs. -$1.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $170 million or $0.19 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.45 billion in Q1 vs. $5.04 billion in the same period last year.

