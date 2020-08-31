Dividends
Halliburton Company (HAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Halliburton Company (HAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.27, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAL was $16.27, representing a -36.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.47 and a 282.82% increase over the 52 week low of $4.25.

HAL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB). HAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.61. Zacks Investment Research reports HAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -56.3%, compared to an industry average of -26.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HAL as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
  • iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an increase of 46.62% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of HAL at 8.03%.

