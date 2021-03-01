Halliburton Company (HAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Halliburton Company (HAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HAL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAL was $21.83, representing a -3.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.73 and a 413.65% increase over the 52 week low of $4.25.

HAL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT). HAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports HAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.21%, compared to an industry average of 23%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HAL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an increase of 107.42% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of HAL at 6.91%.

