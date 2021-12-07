Halliburton Company (HAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Halliburton Company (HAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.58, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAL was $22.58, representing a -15.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.75 and a 31.05% increase over the 52 week low of $17.23.

HAL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). HAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports HAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.1%, compared to an industry average of 22.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hal Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HAL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (EEMD)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an decrease of -4.32% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of HAL at 7.97%.

