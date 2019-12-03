Dividends
Halliburton Company (HAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Halliburton Company (HAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that HAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.29, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAL was $21.29, representing a -35.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.11 and a 25.46% increase over the 52 week low of $16.97.

HAL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB). HAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports HAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -35.55%, compared to an industry average of -14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HAL as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)
  • iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
  • First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)
  • First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTA with an increase of 4.32% over the last 100 days. XES has the highest percent weighting of HAL at 5.7%.

