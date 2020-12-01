Halliburton Company (HAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Dividends
Halliburton Company (HAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.59, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAL was $16.59, representing a -34.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.47 and a 290.35% increase over the 52 week low of $4.25.

HAL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT). HAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports HAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.4%, compared to an industry average of -24.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HAL as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)
  • Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
  • iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
  • Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 35.48% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of HAL at 6.42%.

