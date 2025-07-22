Markets
HAL

Halliburton Company Bottom Line Drops In Q2

July 22, 2025 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $472 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $709 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $472 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $5.510 billion from $5.833 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $472 Mln. vs. $709 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $5.510 Bln vs. $5.833 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.