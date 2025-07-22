Halliburton Company Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $472 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $709 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $472 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $5.510 billion from $5.833 billion last year.

