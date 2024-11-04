Halliburton call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Halliburton (HAL) with 9,575 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 41.57%. Nov-24 30 calls and Nov-24 30.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

